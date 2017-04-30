Vintage Torquefest 2017
The Best Traditional Hot Rod, Custom, Vintage Cycle Show in Iowa
May 5-6, 2017 Dubuque
$20 Weekend Pass available until January 7
$25 Weekend Pass available from January 8 – April 25
Advance Weekend Passes will not be sold after April 25.
$30 Weekend Pass Day of Show
$15 Friday Day of Show Entry includes admission to Chain Racing
$20 Saturday Day of Show Entry includes admission to ALL track activity
Last Day To Pre Register is April 25th
Children 13-18 $10
Children 12 and under FREE.
Active Military FREE with valid ID
$5 discount entry for Saturday coupons available at different locations in Dubuque.
Please visit VTF Facebook page for details.
Gate Proceeds go to Helping Hannah’s Heart